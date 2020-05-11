1 of 2 missing SC girls without daily medication, police say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Anderson, South Carolina, are asking for the public’s help finding two missing girls who they believe ran away.

Alyssa Williamson and Angel Howard left a home in South Carolina on Saturday, deputies say.

Alyssa takes daily medication that she does not have with her, according to authorities. She is 5’1″ and was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.

Angel is about five feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and a red hoodie.

If you see either of these two girls or have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2020-24616.