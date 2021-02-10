$1 million prize may boost retirement for Forsyth County man

Where I can get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Wayne Walker, of Rural Hall, tried his luck with a $10 scratch-off and took home a $1 million prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Walker purchased his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the Quality Mart on Broad Street in Rural Hall and won the game’s top prize.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and received $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Maybe I’ll put it toward retirement,” Walker said as he collected his prize on Tuesday.

His win came in the new 50X The Cash game that launched this month. He won the first of six $1 million prizes in the game.