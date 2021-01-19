1 man killed, another in hospital after shooting at Winston-Salem apartment, police say; City’s first homicide of 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to police.

At about 9:29 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of South Stratford Road.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Michael Brian Westerberg in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Police also found 40-year-old Johnny Charleston Shipp nearby after Shipp allegedly abandoned his vehicle. He and his vehicle had been shot multiple times.

Shipp was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say Westerberg and Shipp are acquaintances and arrived at the address together.

The situation is believed to be an isolated event, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.