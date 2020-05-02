1 man dead, another in hospital after shooting at Greensboro mobile home park, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man was shot and killed at a Greensboro mobile home park Friday, and another man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a news released from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Danny Rogers reports that around 6:50 p.m., the GCSO were told about a gun being fired on Cascade Road in the Woodlake Mobile Home Park in Greensboro.

Coreyon Southerland, 27, was found shot and was later pronounced deceased at the scene, deputies say.

Another adult victim was found shot and was taken to a local hospital. At this time, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information to contact Detective

Fleming at (336) 641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers

are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to

$2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.