GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Avenue.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting and the victim’s identity has not been released.
No suspect information has been released.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- 1 killed in shooting on Summit Avenue in Greensboro
- 102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
- UPS limits deliveries for some of country’s biggest retailers due to demand, reports say
- DHS nominee vows administration will ‘roll up sleeves’ and reform immigration on Day 1
- Deputies now providing extra security at Hanes Mall following recent violence