1 killed in shooting on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Avenue.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and the victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

