1 killed in Rockingham County shooting, 1 taken to hospital; part of US 29 shut down

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead and a portion of US 29 is shut down following a shooting on Monday in Rockingham County, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple shots were fired at three people who were riding two motorcycles.

One person is in the hospital following the shooting, and one person is still at the scene after multiple shootings were reported near the Barn Street exit toward Reidsville.

The victim’s condition is unclear.

Deputies tell FOX8 the suspect is in a red Dodge Dually pickup truck with a fifth wheel attachment and was heading Northbound on the US 29 bypass.

This is a developing story.