Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- One person is dead after a fire at Ashley Mobile Home Park in Trinity, according to the fire marshal.

At about 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the fire at the mobile home park on Old Mountain Road, according to Randolph County EMS,

The caller said they could see smoke coming from the home.

A woman died and a man was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The cause of the fire is unclear.