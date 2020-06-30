Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on US 52 in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 52 in Davidson County, according to Davidson County 911.

At about 5:27 a.m., troopers and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 52 south, near mile marker 95, near Midway.

By the time deputies got to the scene, the man had already been hit by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

Troopers say the speed limit is 65 mph, and there is no indication that the driver was speeding.

The left lane was closed near Exit 97.