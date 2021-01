WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:29 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a death on Peters Creek Parkway, north of Silas Creek Parkway.

Due to the crash, the northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway are closed.

Drivers are asked to find another way through the area.