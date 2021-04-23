1 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 1:42 p.m., officers came to I-40 East near Exit 222 on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A 2006 Chevrolet Express van driven by Eduin Sosa Arteaga was headed east on Interstate 40.

Arteaga made a late attempt to take Exit 222 and lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled several times, the release said.

Arteaga was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Three passengers in the vehicle are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver error and excessive speed are considered to have been factors in this crash., police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.