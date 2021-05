SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Wednesday night, according to David Speight, with Surry County Emergency Services.

The crash happened at 8:58 p.m. on Beulah Road, on the bridge over the northbound lanes of Interstate 77.

Speight said all three victims were adults. There is no word on the injured victims’ conditions.

It is unclear what caused the crash. State Highway Patrol is investigating.