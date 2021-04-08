1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Old Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Greensboro on Thursday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on Old Battleground Avenue at 11:01 a.m.

Police said Gustavo Toledo-Rodriguez, 29, of Kernersville, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and lost control.

Toledo-Rodriguez was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old Greensboro woman was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was also thrown from the motorcycle and had serious injuries.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.