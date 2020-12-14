1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Burlington on Saturday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Fountain Place.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Kia Amanti, a 62-year-old Burlington woman, left the roadway and hit a light pole and two trees.

The passenger, Donnie Lee Sellars, 59, of Burlington, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on her condition.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing, Burlington police said.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.