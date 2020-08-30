1 killed, 1 hurt in NC shooting at AirBnB pool party with hundreds in attendance, deputies say

The short-term rental startup announced on Thursday plans to build a 324-unit apartment building in Kissimmee, Florida — located near Walt Disney World Resorts.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a shooting in Indian Trail at an AirBnb pool party on Sunday with 200 to 300 people in attendance, WSOC reports.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a property that had been rented for two days through AirBnb.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they learned two people had been shot while deputies were responding to a shots fired call.

A man taken to Novant Matthews died from his injuries.

The second victim is being treated at Atrium Main in Charlotte. His condition is unknown at this time.

Neither of the victims have been identified by deputies.

Union County deputies told WSOC that the pool party at the AirBnb had been happening for two days.

Deputies say 200 to 300 people were estimated to be there, and the department had responded to multiple complaints.

No arrests have been made.

AirBnb announced last week that parties were prohibited on all rental home bookings, and limited occupancy was down to 16 people.

A woman who lives in the area said her father woke up with a bullet hole in his window.

“I just heard pow, pow, pow pow pow — a bunch of shots,” the woman said. “I don’t know how it all went wrong, but with 200 hundred people or more…you know something is going to go wrong.”