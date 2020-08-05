1 killed, 1 hurt in crash after vehicle attempts to flee deputies in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash after trying to flee deputies in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a crash on South English Street, between East Gate City Boulevard and Wythe Street.

Police say Guilford County deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on English Street when the car fled.

Deputies did not pursue, and the car crashed near Wythe Street at about 12:49 a.m.

One person was killed, and one person suffered minor injuries.

Officers are not yet releasing names.