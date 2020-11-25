1 injured in shooting on Weisner Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Weisner Street at 6:20 p.m. on a report of shooting.

Officers found one person, a 38-year-old man, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses said a vehicle stopped in the road and someone shot the victim, then drove off.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.