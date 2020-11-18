1 injured in shooting on Bernau Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue at 9:49 p.m. on a report of shooting.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.