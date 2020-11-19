1 injured in shooting on 14th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to 14th Street at Liberty Street at 5:43 p.m. after learning someone had been shot at the location.

Police said an 18-year-old man was riding in a vehicle with three other people when a van pulled up next to them and someone in the van opened fire.

Both vehicles sped off and the victim realized he had been shot.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated for his injury. He is in stable condition and his injury is not considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.