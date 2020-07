GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured and three people are displaced after a house fire in Greensboro on Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 8:06 p.m. in the 3100 block of Robin Hood Drive.

Greensboro firefighters said there is significant damage to the home.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injruies.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.