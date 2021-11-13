1 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Hornaday Road

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Hornaday Road when they were told about an assault.

Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was then taken to a hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

