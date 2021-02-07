1 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on East Market Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:10 p.m. Officers responded to the 2400 block of East Market Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.