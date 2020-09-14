1 in critical condition after shooting on Dewey Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Dewey Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Dewey Street.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in critical but stable condition.

The vicitm, who was only identified as male, was taken to a hospital.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.