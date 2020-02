KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person died in a house fire in Kernersville Wednesday night, and two people escaped, according to fire officials.

The house caught fire at 638 Hopkins Road. The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department responded at 9:43 p.m.

The fire was extinguished at 10:15 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $69,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.