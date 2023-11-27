WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died in a single-vehicle wreck over the weekend in Wilkes County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, they responded to a fatal crash in Wilkes County on Elk Creek Darby Road near Meadow Road on Sunday. Troopers say that Joseph Robert Falco, 37, of Ferguson, was driving his Dodge Ram when he ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Falco died at the scene.

Troopers say excessive speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in this crash.