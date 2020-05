RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies came to Middle Point Road at 7:43 p.m. Friday after a report of a gunshot wound.

Deputies found a victim, identified only as a white male, dead at the scene.

A suspect was also located at the scene and was taken into custody. The suspect is being detained for questioning.

No charges have yet been filed and no names have been released.