ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an incident on Hamlin Street in Asheboro, according to Randolph County Emergency Services.

EMS also confirmed that there is one other patient who is still alive.

Police have not yet revealed details surrounding what happened.

As of about 2 p.m., police have a portion of the neighborhood along the 300 block of Hamlin Street blocked off.

FOX8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.