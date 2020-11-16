1 dead after shooting outside Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting on Eugene Street.

Three men were injured in the shooting. One of those men, identified as Avion Imeen McLean, 20, of Laurinburg, has died.

One victim is in critical condition and the third victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation has revealed thus far that multiple individuals were exchanging gunfire in close proximity to the South Eugene Street entrance to the courthouse. A company police officer witnessed the shooting in progress and engaged an armed subject by discharging his weapon. Police are still in the process of investigating to determine the sequence of events,” Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who knows anything, anyone who may have damage or anyone who was hurt.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the shooting appears to have been targeted but they are working to confirm that.

Deputies obtained security camera video of the shooting. The video has not been released.

“I’m very worried about it,” James said. “This is insane to have a shooting in broad daylight like this, in the middle of downtown, a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live. This is absolutely insane and I am very worried about it.”