HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in High Point on Friday afternoon, according to High Point police.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Filbert Place around 3:30 p.m.

High Point police confirmed one person is dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

High Point police released the following photo of the suspect vehicle: