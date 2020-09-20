1 dead after motorcycle crash in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around about 2:30 a.m., High Point police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on West Green Drive at South Elm Street.

The person riding the motorcycle died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved, and speed does not appear to be a factor.

Traffic Crash Investigators are working to determine what events led to the crash.

The identity of the deceased rider is being withheld until all family members can be contacted.