1 dead after fire on Albeck Drive in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One adult died in a fire in Thomasville on Friday, according to Davidson County fire officials.
Firefighters got a call at 12:35 p.m. reporting a fire.
They responded to Albeck Drive in Thomasville.
Fire officials confirm one adult died. Once relatives are notified, the adult’s age will be released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NCSBI is helping with the investigation.
