BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person died after a fire at a Burlington apartment.

At about 7:34 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire with visible flames at 1711 Whitsett Street in Burlington.

An older man, who has not been identified, was already dead when firefighters arrived.

The fire department says the man used a wheelchair.

A woman, who was inside, was able to escape. No word on if she suffered any injuries.

Investigators are unsure where the fire started or what caused it.