WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that plunged into a body of water after crashing near a bridge in Wake Forest has been reported dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

State troopers said the single-car wreck took place Thursday morning at approximately 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Mill and Watkins Pond roads.

The driver —Andres Pop Chiquival, 28, of Wake Forest—was driving a 2009 Chevy, traveling west at the time of the wreck with no other passengers.

Knightdale’s Water Rescue team was called, as well as New Hope Rescue to remove the car from the creek. Troopers said upon recovery, Chiquival was found in the passenger side of the front seat, deceased and without a seatbelt.

Troopers said speed is expected to be a factor and whether impairment was a factor is under investigation.

