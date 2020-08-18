1 juvenile dead after car crashes during chase in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One young person is dead after a car crashed while being pursued by law enforcement in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash on the 900 block of Patterson Avenue.

Police say Forsyth County deputies were pursuing a 2003 Chevrolet south on Patterson Avenue when the car ran off the road to the right and hit a utility pole. The car came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver, who police say was juvenile, and the passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger died in the crash. Police have not released the victim’s name but have said the victim was a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.