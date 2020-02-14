1 dead, 9 students hurt in car and school bus head-on crash in North Carolina

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A car driver died and nine children were injured in a head-on wreck involving a sedan and a school activity bus Friday afternoon in Halifax County, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. and involved a Northampton County Schools activity bus which was headed to a basketball game in Weldon, according to Weldon Police Chief C.G. Davis.

There were 22 students on the bus when the crash happened on Corbitt Drive and Country Club Road in Weldon, Davis said.

Nine of the students were taken to Vidant North for treatment, according to Davis.

He said that the injuries were not serious and included injuries such as bloody noses.

The driver who died in the Honda was not identified.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Weldon Fire Department assisted in the case.

As of 6 p.m., crews and officials were still at the scene investigating the crash.