GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Randleman Road and Webster Road.

Glenn said one person was killed in the crash and another person was seriously injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.