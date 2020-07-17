1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after fall at Burlington construction site

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after falling at a construction site in Burlington.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Thursday, two men fell at a construction site at 1086 Forman Lane, off of St. Marks Church Road, where a new apartment complex is being built.

The N.C. Department of Labor said that the two workers were in a raised box that tilted and caused both men to fall to the ground.

Burlington fire crews responded and found EMS already on scene.

Fire personnel helped EMS treat one of the victims before he was taken to a hospital, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the condition of the surviving victim.