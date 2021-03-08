1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting on Cedar Chase Drive in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Guilford County.

At about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive.

At the scene, deputies found one person suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital where they died.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact Detective Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.