DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Davidson County on Tuesday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:59 p.m on South Union Grove Road.

The driver of the car came into a left-hand curve, went off to the right and hit a tree which ignited a fire.

One person was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.