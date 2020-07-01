1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, according to police.

In a Wednesday afternoon update, officers said one of the victims had died of his injuries. The second victim, also male, is reportedly in stable but critical condition.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at Mother Tuckers Eatery.

At the scene, police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no hazard to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.