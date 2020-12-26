1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Randolph County on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Randolph County deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Zoo Parkway when they were told about a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the home.

Talik Rochle, 21, of Asheboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trashawn Torrelle Johnson, 22, of Asheboro, was air lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the two people got into a confrontation in the driveway of the home where they exchanged gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.