1 charged with hate crime after racist vandalism on High Point University campus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person has been charged with a hate crime after a “hateful statement” was written on High Point University’s campus, the university said in a news release.

HPU President Nido Qubein sent the campus community a statement on Tuesday, announcing that the Offices of Security and Student Life had closed an investigation.

“I’m writing to share my disappointment, sadness, and condemnation concerning an utterly hateful statement that was written in a public place in one of our buildings,” Qubein said. “It was a racial slur that goes against every fiber of our university’s values. And it involved vandalism, too. Additionally, we have an active investigation regarding an incident that appears to have stemmed from use of hate language directed toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Qubein said the administration learned of the incidents last week and over the weekend.

A suspect has been identified and charged with a hate crime as defined by the HPU Student Guide to Campus Life. The university did not release the suspect’s name.

Other charges may be pending.

“As I have shared in multiple communications with you and even with our Triad community throughout the year, my heart aches when anyone in our campus community or beyond is hurt by acts of racism or prejudice,” Qubein said. “We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. We are one. We should be one. And on the campus of High Point University, we want to live in a way that demonstrates the institution’s beliefs and values.”

The president again reiterated a statement he shared following the death of George Floyd.

“We at High Point University are committed to being an institution focused on diversity and inclusivity and a place framed with love and unity.”