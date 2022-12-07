Crash with injuries in Greensboro closes North Church Street between Field Street, Bond Street (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Nov. 25.

At around 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers came to the 2900 block of North Church Street after getting a report of a hit-and-run crash with a serious injury.

At the scene, police discovered a pedestrian, Jerry Martin McBride, 67, of Greensboro, suffering from serious injuries in the southbound lane of North Church Street.

The suspect driver did not stay at the scene and was gone by the time officers arrived. Investigators found the suspect vehicle, a black 2002 Saturn L200, south of the scene of the crash.

McBride was taken to the hospital but ultimately died as a result of his injuries the next day, Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, the Greensboro Police Department identified the driver of the Saturn L200 as Joseph Craig Shelton, 42, of Greensboro.

Investigators say that Shelton was driving south on North Church Street and struck McBride while he was in the southbound lane.

Shelton is currently being charged with the following:

Felony hit-and-run, resulting in the death of McBride

Driving while license revoked

Operating a vehicle without registration or insurance

Operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag

There is no further information available at this time.