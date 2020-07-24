1 arrested, 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after home invasion in Rockingham County, sheriff says

Matthew R. Deve, Denkimbe Antonio Williams and Karina Espinosa

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested and two more are sought after they allegedly invaded a Rockingham County home and robbed a couple at gunpoint, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Denkimbe Antonio Williams, 25, and Karina Espinosa, 20, who are considered “armed and dangerous” by the sheriff’s office, are wanted in connection with the home invasion.

At about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies arrested Matthew R. Deve, 30, of Madison, on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of felony larceny and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

He received a $500,000 secured bond.

Things on the 1300 Block of Sardis Church Road are typically quiet. But early Thursday morning, chaos unfolded after what seemed like a friendly knock on the door by a woman who asked to come into the home.

Moments later, two men described as Black, over 6 feet tall, slender-build, armed with handguns and wearing masks, reportedly forced their way into the home.

“One of the subjects struck Mr. Knight in the head with his pistol which caused some injury,” Page said.

Authorities said the suspects stole cash, several firearms, an iPad and an iPhone.

Fletcher Knight, 73, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His wife, who was inside the home at the time, was uninjured. However, one thing that can’t be stitched up is a wound to the family’s sense of security.

“I talked to the Knights this morning,. I’s safe to say, they’re shook up. Anybody would be under these circumstances,” Page said.

Investigators sifted through the scene throughout the night and into the day to find any clues pointing them to the three suspects responsible.

“We’re going to find out who did this and we’re going to bring them to justice,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said.

While the sheriff said he is glad no one was seriously hurt, he warns roughly 8,000 people in Rockingham County have permits to carry concealed firearms.

“Under the castle doctrine, they (residents) have authority to protect themselves from a violent entry into their residence, so you better think twice because you may not walk away if you plan on victimizing some more people in Rockingham County,” Page said.

The sheriff advises residents not to open the door for anyone they don’t know.

If someone knocks at your door and needs help, let them know you are calling authorities who could help them.

Anyone who sees Denkimbe Antonio Williams and Karina Espinosa is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at (336) 349-9683.