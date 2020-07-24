1 arrested, 1 wanted after posing as law enforcement officers to extort man in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — One suspect was arrested and another is still wanted after allegedly extorting a man in Graham while pretending to be South Carolina law enforcement officers, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and police responded to a report of possible fraud and extortion at First Horizon Bank in Graham.

A male victim told investigators that two men pretending to be law enforcement officers from South Carolina threatened to arrest him if he did not wire a large amount of money to an unknown account.

The suspect initially had contacted the victim by phone.

Detectives learned that the suspects had driven to a Burlington car dealership in a pickup truck under the pretense of wanting to test drive a vehicle.

Christopher Jason Calhoun, 45, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was given a vehicle that he used to meet the victim and take him to a bank.

Steven Ray Timmons, 30, of South Carolina, stayed behind at the dealership. While at the dealership, Timmons allegedly called the victim and claimed to be a South Carolina officer.

Later, Timmons reportedly ran away from the dealership.

Investigators recovered the vehicle taken from the dealership. The pickup was also recovered.

Calhoun was arrested on charges of felony extortion, felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He received a $175,000 bond.

Timmons is still wanted on charges of felony extortion, felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He is described as a white man with short, cropped hair. He has tattoos covering both arms.

Timmons may be armed with a handgun and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Timmons is asked to contact 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.