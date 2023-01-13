HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on Jan. 12, FOX8 WGHP began making its newscasts available on MyFOX8.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air.

We will continue to make highlights of our newscasts available to you through video clips and other coverage of our stories that matter to you and your family.

Rest assured, breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on MyFOX8.com as they occur, and on the MyFOX8 mobile app and the FOX8 Facebook and Twitter pages.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our dedicated online viewers.