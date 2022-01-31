Winston-Salem teacher honored as North Carolina’s Young Educator of the Year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Watching Micaela Bermudez work her classroom, you can tell teaching is her passion.

But, she says, it wasn’t always that way. Early on, teaching was not on her list of potential careers.

“I come from a family of teachers, my mom, a teacher, and I would see her working the weekends,” says Bermudez. “I would never understand why she would take work home. And I was like, what do you love so much about this job that you would work so much for it?”

But then, as a bilingual immigrant, she was asked to help students at a local school. That would change her life forever. “The first time that I worked as a tutor in the classroom, I understood it completely. That first moment that you see that child owning their learning. That they’re excited for what they did, that they want to show off how hard they worked… That’s why I do it.”

And she does it well. Recently she was named the Young Educator of the Year by the N.C. Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.

“I was very surprised that I was honored.”

Her approach to teaching is a creative one. She says she loves to see the interaction between the students.

Her style is perfect for the International Baccalaureate program at Speas Global Elementary.

According to Katryna Jacober, the IB Coordinator at Speas, Bermudez is “creative and innovative and she really researches the passions that she sees with her students. And she’s always trying to find new things that are going to be challenging for them.”

For example, instead of just having a book fair for her students, she donned a chef’s hat and had a “book tasting.”

“I wanted them to know, to love and have a passion for reading. And instead of just giving them passages or telling, like forcing them to say that you’re going to read this, that you’re going to read that book. I gave them a different tasting of different genres. And so, they got to explore the different genres and then they got to choose what they want,” Bermudez says.

For a unit on the moon, she had the kids make models that explored a “what if scenario.”

“I almost become like a facilitator in their learning,” she said.

Being a facilitator gives her the opportunity to watch her students grow academically.

“I want them to realize how to be the best human that they can possibly be. To love learning, to be lifelong, lifelong learners, and to learn in order to make a change for the better in whatever they are doing.”

Bermudez will accept her award from the NC ASCD next month in Pinehurst. She is now eligible for the national teaching competition.