WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — For Justin Fountain dreams do come true!

The John F. Kennedy High School freshman is still excited about having attended the Disney Dreamers Academy. He was one of five students in the state and 100 nationwide to be selected for the workshop.

“I had a lot of fun, and I was able to get to meet a lot of people. It was just a spectacular program that I would say everyone else who thinks they could be in the program should be in that program,” said Fountain. “There could have possibly been 10,000 people trying to get apply for this. And I was one of those people who were able to get to do it.”

He was in Disney World in Orlando Florida for four days, learning about the magic of the theme park and the people who dreamed and created it. He said they started at 7:00 in the morning and worked all day long. He went behind the scenes of the Magic Kingdome parade learning about the construction of the floats.

“You get to see where they all are before they are put out you as well. Get to see what the floats look like and how the, how the floats look before they’re painted and all of that. It was really, really fun,” he said.

He also watched the creators at the Walt Disney animation studios. “Basically we were able to see how they rigged it and how they were able to create stuff from in “Encanto.” We were also able to see how the scripts look, I even have a script for the prouder family. One of those episodes that never came out, we were even able to see that, like, it was very fun, and I was able to learn a lot from it. “

One of his favorite things was the Mentors who told their stories about their paths to success.

“Those people kind of inspire you to do a lot of great things and just be more than you can be,” said Fountain.

While he learned a lot, Justin said one thing really stuck with him. “One of the key things I’ve learned is that you cannot win without losing sometimes,” he said. “Like you need to lose some time to be able to understand how to win.”

Justin says he now wants to become an entrepreneur and solve a problem that can help everyone.

“When you see someone in need, you kind of want to help that person. Even though you may not be able to help them, you know, eventually you want to help that person. And by helping someone you’re able to bring joy to that person; that person’s life.”