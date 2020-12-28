‘We’re not alone’: Local teacher shares message of hope through the Kernersville Virtual Choir Project

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Like so many choir teachers, Adam Mitchell saw the disappointment in his students’ eyes last spring when learning went virtual and the Cash Elementary spring chorus concert was canceled.

He knew there had to be a way to share his students’ talents with the community.

He decided to take the performance virtual.

“I’m a songwriter,” said Mitchell. “And what if I wrote a song that dealt with what we’re dealing with right now, and we could perform it in this virtual choir format. I’d never written a song to be performed virtually before, but I was like, ‘Well, I like challenges. We’ll give it a shot.'”

The result is the Kernersville Virtual Choir project, 190 voices strong. They range in age from nine to 90 years old.

His original plan was to write the music for just his students. However, that soon changed.

“As I was writing it, the song just felt like it was bigger than just one school,” he said.

So, he reached out to other elementary schools and high schools as well as choral societies in Kernersville.

“One thing led to another, and we had five organizations from schools on board plus a community choir, so six choral organizations, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do this,'” said Mitchell. “And the Kernersville virtual choir project was born at that moment. ”

He logged more than 600 hours of work.

“I mixed it and mastered it and got the video preps to send over to our video production team at Landon Grant Productions,” he said.

And the result is a beautiful piece of music that has been viewed thousands of times online. The message is simple and moving.

“When we’ve been left behind and we’re far from home, we will walk together,” Mitchell said. “So we’re not alone. That’s something that my kids sang in their verse, and something, when we’re feeling like we’re all alone, this moment of isolation when you’re by yourself and you’re staying at home and it suddenly feels like you’re kind of closing a little bit of a box. And the message I want to send with this song is it doesn’t have to be that way. There’s that support, we’re all in this together. And we can make it through this together. And at risk of sounding cliche, to quote my own song, ‘We will rise together.'”

You can view the entire video on YouTube.