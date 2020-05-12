Weaver Academy student wins national competition — again

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say you can’t hide talent, and that’s very true in the case of Gabriel Irving.

He may be finishing up the 9th grade but he’s already being recognized as the best in the nation for his video and song talents.

In 2017, the then-6th grader won the National PTA Reflections contest for music composition.

Now, he has done it again winning the Outstanding Interpretation Award for Film Production in this year’s National PTA Reflections competition.

Even though he had won on the national level before, he says this accolade was very special.

“When I won, I was just really excited and happy because I put a lot of hard work into it and it just felt amazing,” said Gabriel.

He shot much of the video at his school, Weaver Academy, and he used the green screen technology he has at his home.

He said, “With all of the struggles with peer pressure in high school especially, kids want to be who they are not. But I’m just trying to tell them to look within themselves.”