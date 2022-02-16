Turrentine Middle School students are learning to be the ‘I’ in ‘kind’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — At Turrentine Middle School, they are in the middle of a pandemic. But not the one you may think.

This is a pandemic of kindness. According to school counselor Janice Stone, it is the perfect thing to counteract the current health pandemic.

“With all the challenges we’ve had almost in the past two years and sadness and sorry to say deaths, I felt like our school needed some more happiness, compassion, empathy, and kindness,” she said.

So, she and the other school counselor decided the best way to do that was to spread the word everywhere. There are posters in the hallway and on bulletin boards and even a full-length wall mural encouraging the students to be the “i” in kind. It’s something that seems to be catching on.

That’s what the counselors are hoping. By posting those gentle reminders the students will see themselves being more kind to each other.

“I think kindness is a hundred percent important, 110% important because without it, where would we be?” Mi’asia, an 8th grader, asked.

Students can also recognize others for their acts of kindness by filling out hearts that are then posted on “acts of kindness” bulletins boards so that others can see.

“I think it’s important to be kind because it really shows that you appreciate someone or that you care about them,” says eighth-grader Arushi Mallya. “It’s important to show that sometimes because we don’t always show it. So it’s really nice to show it to people that like you care about them.”

The gesture doesn’t have to be just other students or teachers. “I sent the janitor, for working there because they are underpaid and overworked, and they deserve some recognition,” Lucas Fasan, a sixth-grader, said.

Teachers are also promoting kindness in their classrooms. They’ve seen the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the kids. Language arts teacher Katherine Boone is encouraging her students to speak up when they see acts of kindness. She starts each day with a “kindness quote.”

“I want to build my own kindness tree here in our classroom because I want them to know one, we need to respect one another,” says Boone. “We need to help one another as well as be kind to one another. So, they see themselves up on the wall. I’m sure that it will be spread throughout the community here at Turrentine.”

It’s a welcome campaign for the students.

“It makes me feel really good about the environment that I’m in because I have bad anxiety, so I’m constantly on edge about things,” says Mi’asia. “And it just, it’s a really helpful reminder that the school cares and that the people around me care enough to want to be kind.”

School Counselor Jennifer Lombard says they are planting seeds of positivity that they hope will continue to grow in the future.

“I have faith in every one of our students that the kindness in their hearts will come out.”